Congress doesn't want to get involved in polarisation issue, leave it to BJP, says Karnataka DY CM

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said the Congress does not want to get involved in polarisation and leaves that issue to the Bhartiya Janata Party.

"Let us not discuss issues on emotions, let us only discuss issues of development. Emotional issues do not have any value and we must remember that India is a land of diversity. We don't want to go to any polarization issue and we leave that chapter to BJP, " he told reporters here on his way to Ujjain.

On the issue of whether chapters related to the first RSS chief Keshav Baliram Hedgewar are being removed in Karnataka, he said India is a land of diversity.