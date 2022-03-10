BJP manages to win in Goa as 67% vote share gets fragmented

Goa Congress leader and former union minister Ramakant Khalap attributed the Congress’ loss to the decisive voting by the electorate. “There has been a split in votes at many places. But Congress will have to introspect to understand why its actions failed to bring it to power. Some of the mistakes include the selection of candidates, building the party at the grassroots, etc.,” he said.

Political analyst and former MLA Radharao Gracias pointed out that Goans living in the Portuguese areas of the Novas Conquistas or new conquests like Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari, Ponda, etc. had an alternative when it came to political parties. “If not the BJP, then there is the MGP or the Congress. But for the Catholic-dominated old conquest areas in south Goa, the BJP and MGP were not acceptable for various reasons. Here Congress was the only choice for the people despite it failing. The emergence of TMC and AAP has given the voter an alternative as has been seen. In the future this might lead to the Congress taking a bigger hit in Salcete taluka of south Goa, considered a party stronghold,” Gracias said.

Academician and political commentator Dr Manoj Kamat said that the Goa results show that Congress never calculated to keep the anti-BJP vote share intact and the required strategy for this appeared to have been lacking. “If you look at how things stand, the voting percentage of the BJP and AAP has remained constant, but that of the Congress has decreased. Why? Because Congress was unable to deliver by being aggressive in a few constituencies where the loss has been a wafer-thin margin. The party should have been more aggressive and taken the narrative in full spirit,” he said.