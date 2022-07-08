BJP no longer coy about agenda to transform India into one-party Hindutva dictatorship

The drive to establish one-party authoritarian rule was clearly expressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the national executive meeting of the BJP held in Hyderabad on July 2-3. Moving the political resolution, Shah said that the next 30-40 years will be the ‘era of the BJP in India’.

It is a small mercy that he did not talk about BJP rule for the next thousand years in the style of the Third Reich.

However, three or four decades of the ‘BJP era’ would be sufficient to transform India into a one-party Hindutva dictatorship.

Amit Shah also boasted in his speech that the BJP would end ‘family rule’ in West Bengal and Telangana and come to power in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha and Kerala. The confidence that he exuded about this “operation capture” obviously stemmed from the toppling of the MVA government in Maharashtra and installation of a BJP-controlled government in its place.

The destabilisation of a non-BJP government was taken to a whole new level in Maharashtra. It is no more confined to simple bribery of MLAs and horse-trading using huge amounts of money. Apart from such conventional methods, the full weight of the State and its institutions and agencies were brought into play to break up the Shiv Sena and the government in the state.