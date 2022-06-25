BJP unravelling in Bengal where it has lost the plot, unable to address issues on the ground

Dosti, or bonhomie, in Delhi, and kushti, or wrestling, in West Bengal, is how the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is sarcastically characterising Trinamool Congress’s equation with the Congress Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) after their participation in Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s opposition conclave in the national capital last week for the presidential election in July.

Last year, the BJP emerged as the principal opposition party in West Bengal after the Congress Party and CPI(M)-led Left Front failed to win even a single seat in the legislative assembly elections. Although the BJP got 77 seats, it fell badly short of its goal of trumping the Trinamool Congress, which bagged 213 seats in the 294-strong House and formed the government for a third straight term.

The BJP - in the throes of a crisis for a whole year after its failure to capture power – is now poking fun at the Congress Party and CPI(M) for brainstorming with the Trinamool Congress for the presidential election instead of fighting it tooth and nail in West Bengal. The BJP is also taking pot shots at Banerjee for supping with them. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says he is amazed by the CM’s somersault as she keeps likening the three opposition parties – BJP, Congress and CPI(M) – to proverbial brothers “Jogai, Madhai, Bidai” who have teamed up to fight the Trinamool Congress! The BJP is specially keen to discredit the CPI(M) as it appears to be recovering some lost ground through sustained mass mobilisation programmes while the BJP is beset by infighting. The CPI(M)’s good performance in the Ballygunje assembly by-election is a case in point.

Dismissing BJP’s charges, Sujan Chakraborty, CPI(M) central committee member, has advised the saffron party to devote its time and energy to stop its MPs and MLAs from crossing over to the Trinamool Congress, instead of levelling baseless allegations at other parties to grab attention.