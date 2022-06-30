BJP wants to capture power at any cost; what happened in Maharashtra shameful for Indian democracy: Congress

The Congress has called out the BJP for destabilizing democratically-elected governments and democratically-installed governments, terming it not only an insult to democracy, but also an insult to the people who voted against the ideology of the BJP.

“Through the naked display of money and muscle power, the BJP has undemocratically and unethically captured yet another state government. Under the Modi-Shah duo, the BJP wants to capture power at any cost, either directly or through remote control. What happened in Maharashtra is shameful for Indian democracy,” Congress MP and AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a statement on Thursday.

“Since 2014, the prime focus of the BJP has been to bring down elected governments in states rather than serve the public. The offices of the Governors and Speakers, and agencies like ED and CBI are openly misused. Buying MLAs has become so commonplace that the Finance Minister blurted out the truth today, when she suggested imposition of GST on horse-trading,” he added.