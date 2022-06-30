POLITICS

Eknath Shinde to be new Maharashtra CM: Fadnavis

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be the new Maharashtra Chief Minister, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday

IANS Photo
IANS Photo
user

IANS

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde will be the new Maharashtra Chief Minister, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis announced on Thursday.

Fadnavis made the announcement at a joint press meet after the duo met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, ahead of the swearing-in slated for later in the evening.

Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines


Most Popular
Opinion ArticlesSubscribe NewspaperSubscribe Newspaper
Share
next
x