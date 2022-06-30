Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs extend their stay in Goa, Eknath Shinde leaves for Mumbai
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have extended their stay in Goa by another day, even as hectic internal discussions on the future course of action at the Taj Resort and Convention Centre in Dona Paula, where they are staying. Meanwhile Eknath Shinde who led the rebels causing a crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has reportedly left Goa for Mumbai. He is expected to meet the Governor in Mumbai.
Shinde and the MLAs arrived from Guwahati late on Wednesday night coinciding with the resignation of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.
Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar claimed complete control over Shiv Sena. "We are Shiv Sena. Remaining 16 MLA’s will have to follow our whip otherwise they will lose their MLA position," he told reporters.
After camping in Guwahati for days, the Shinde faction, which brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, arrived on a special Spice Jet flight in Goa. The group travelled from the airport to the resort near Panaji, where 80 rooms have been booked, amid heavy security cover provided by the Goa police. The MLAs were expected to leave for Mumbai on Thursday morning by a chartered flight, but it is learnt that since there will be no floor test it was decided that their stay in Goa be extended by another day.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also met the breakaway legislators at the hotel after their arrival in the coastal state. Shinde and the supporting MLAs are expected to align with the BJP in the next government formation in Maharashtra. Goa police DGP, Jaspal Singh personally reviewed the security arrangements for the MLAs.
Published: 30 Jun 2022, 12:51 PM