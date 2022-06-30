Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs extend their stay in Goa, Eknath Shinde leaves for Mumbai

Shinde and the MLAs arrived from Guwahati late on Wednesday night coinciding with the resignation of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar claimed complete control over Shiv Sena. "We are Shiv Sena. Remaining 16 MLA’s will have to follow our whip otherwise they will lose their MLA position," he told reporters.