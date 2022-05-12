BJP’s ‘bulldozer politics’ to hit minority community, brazen violation of Constitution, international statutes

The 75th year of Indian independence, which the Modi government named as 'Amrith Kaal', is marked by the growl of bulldozers. It has become a day-to-day affair in the national capital for the authorities to come with bulldozers to neighbourhoods where poor people dwell in huge numbers. Jahangirpuri, Govindpuri, Shaheen Bagh, Sarojini Nagar -- thus the list grows.

It shows the class character of the RSS-BJP government and its approach to the concerns of the poor.

Shelter is a fundamental right of every human being living on this earth. For the BJP, that is easily forgettable if the victims are poor or Muslims. This is an outrageous violation of Article 21 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court of India has held that the Right to Life of human beings is not limited to mere animal existence and extends to the right to live with human dignity, including shelter, clothing, nutrition. The court has also interpreted the Right to be a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 19(1)(e) and 21 of the Constitution.

Article 25 of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) states that every individual has a right to a satisfactory standard of living, along with the enjoyment of clothing, food, and medical care.

Article 11 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR) recognizes the right of adequate housing to everyone with a focus on continuous improvement in living conditions.