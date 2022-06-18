BJP's forked tongue and playing footsie with demands to divide Bengal is dangerous

It’s not every day that a wanted terrorist surrounded by gun-toting cronies in battle fatigue from the jungles of Myanmar issues a threat to an elected Chief Minister in India.

But that’s exactly what Tamir Das alias Jibon Singha, chief of the banned Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO), did earlier this month. He sent a video message to Mamata Banerjee warning her of a “bloodbath” if she set foot in the northern districts of West Bengal where the KLO wants to carve out a separate state, which would also include parts of Assam.

Shockingly, Singha named three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of Parliament – Nisith Paramanik (Cooch Behar), Jayanta Roy (Jalpaiguri) and John Barla (Alipurduar) as promoters and facilitators of the separate Koch-Kamtapur state. And even more shockingly, Roy separately endorsed Singh’s demand as “legitimate” instead of ticking off the terrorist for taking his name.

If anyone still had doubts about KLO-BJP nexus, they were quickly dispelled by Singha branding West Bengal government “bahiragata”, or “outsider”, in the video – a charge Banerjee had hurled at Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders during last year’s assembly elections to rally Bengalis to reject outlanders.

Banerjee called the KLO-BJP bluff, toured north Bengal according to the itinerary finalised before Singha’s issued the threat – and fearlessly declared that she would shed even the last drop of her blood to stop the division of Bengal. The bottom-line is that an overwhelming majority of West Bengal’s population wants the state to remain intact and not parcelled out along ethnic or linguist lines. There are hardly any buyers for BJP’s argument that new states would result in faster development. The common man scoffs at BJP’s advice to Banerjee to create new states instead of new districts for speedier growth.