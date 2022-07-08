BJP's studied silence on terror links raises more questions on 'Intelligence Failure'

Studied silence of the central government and the BJP about allegations that terrorists in Rajasthan and Jammu held in recent weeks had links to the ruling party’s IT Cell has heightened suspicion that something is seriously wrong because of repeated cases of ‘Intelligence Failure’.

It is hardly a state secret that all Muslim areas are under surveillance and that any number of informants are engaged to keep an eye on suspicious people, events and movement. But repeated terror attacks are raising questions about internal security measures taken by the Centre, which is obsessed with security.

Such suspicion had surfaced after the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019. Who helped terrorists plan and execute the attack and how did a car load of RDX reach Pulwama were some of the questions that have remained unanswered to this day.

Similar suspicion was raised when the government refused to prosecute DSP Davinder Singh of J&K Police, who was caught with wanted terrorists, arms and ammunition travelling in his own car. The NIA investigated the case and filed a chargesheet that ran into 3,500 pages. Singh was accused of waging war against the country. But the J&K Lt. Governor decided not to prosecute him and only dismissed him from service. No trial was held and Singh has disappeared into the crowd without serving a prison term. But why? Nobody is ready to tell.