Bogus & bucket of lies: Hanna Mollah, Yogendra Yadav debunk findings of SC appointed committee on farm laws

A day after, a member of the SC appointed committee on farm laws, Anil Ghanawat claimed that “over 85 percent farmers were in favor of the farm laws” repealed by the Modi government, two prominent farmers leaders debunked the claim.

While AIKS general secretary Hannan Mollah called the report “a part of a lie campaign spearheaded by the Modi government”, Yogendra Yadav termed the report as “plan bogus”.

Talking to NH, Mollah said that

1) Ghanawat’s claims are based on fake data which he collected through online feedback

2) he (Ghanawat) has been campaigning for the corporatization of the agriculture sector for long.

“Naturally, he will speak in favor of the laws,” said Mollah.