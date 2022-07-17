Bollywood Baatein: The genius of Guru Dutt

July 9 was Guru Dutt’s death anniversary. If he hadn’t ended his life suddenly at the age of 39, he would have been a ripeold 97 today. But still making movies ahead of his, or any times.

In 1964, when he took his own life, Guru Dutt was directing and acting in Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi. The film was eventually released with Dharmendra playing Guru Dutt’s role. Many people think Guru Dutt committed suicide because of Waheeda Rehman, but this is not true. They had parted ways in 1958 itself.

The timelessness of Guru Dutt’s art was reposed in the ravishing rebellion of mind that wouldn’t conform. He could make every frame of his cinema a statement on the quality of existence.

On the other hand, he could just have fun and make film for entertainment, as he did with his earlier breezy musicals like Mr. & Mrs. 55 and Aar Paar.

As a deep melancholy set into the artiste’s soul, Guru Dutt’s cinema grew deep, dark, retrospective and brooding. Pyaasa was a homage to a manic pessimism. Long before depression became clinically certifiable, Guru Dutt made this elegiac film on the unbearable darkness of being.