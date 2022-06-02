Bone of contention in Gyanvapi case: A 1942 ruling by the Allahabad HC

On the other hand, the area around the mosque, though used by Muslims during Ramzan for namaz, could not be considered “Waqf property”, according to the Allahabad HC. The Muslim side claimed it saying they had “acquired customary easement over the land”, however, the HC denied it since the pathway to the mosque had been claimed only in 1929, and the claim did not have any history attached to it. In the present civil suit, the Muslim side is sticking by the HC’s initial ruling that the mosque is on Waqf property.

According to the IE, “the 1942 ruling had noted: “The learned Civil Judge has gone into the history of this mosque and has come to the conclusion that it was built on the site of a Hindu temple which was demolished by Emperor Aurangzeb in the seventeenth century. I do not think that it is necessary to go into the question of the origin of the mosque. It is sufficient to go back to the year 1809 when there was a serious riot between Hindus and Musalmans in that part of Benares where the mosque is situated.””