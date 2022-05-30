Gyanvapi case: Muslim side to continue arguments today

Advocates for the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid (AIM), the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi mosque dispute, will continue their arguments on Monday challenging the maintainability of case.



"In the May 26 hearing, our team had explained how the claims and demands of the women plaintiffs cannot be allowed as they had not produced any evidence in support of their petition while their averments in several paragraphs of their petition are contradictory," AIM advocate Abhay Nath Yadav said.



On May 26, the district judge had started hearing the case on the issue of its maintainability in compliance with the order of the Supreme Court.