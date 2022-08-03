Book review: Understanding contribution of artists and actors of Punjab during Partition

As the very title relays, in this book the well-known academic, commentator and author, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, has focused on the men and woman from the Undivided Punjab, whose “contribution” to Indian cinema is immense and truly remarkable!

What I liked about this book is the writing style. It is uncomplicated. Simple and direct, the book is brimming with facts which are interestingly interwoven with the author’s candid observations and experiences; right from his school days, his love for cinema and film stars and film songs on Radio Ceylon!

To quote him, “For us middle-class fellows who grew up in Lahore in the 1950s and 1960s, the greatest joy and entertainment was to save enough pocket money to go and watch a film in one of Lahore’s film theatres…In fact, whenever I left home on Temple Road and reached the Regal or the Plaza Cinema, my pulse would start accelerating---in both these theatres Hollywood and British films were screened…I remember once as a teenager I was so infatuated with a girl in our neighborhood that I did not do well in my exams. My father wrote a nasty letter to my mother, who lived in Karachi (my parents divorced in 1950 when I was only three and that scar has never really healed) blaming my poor results for listening to Radio Ceylon incessantly instead of doing my homework.”

Quite obviously, Ishtiaq Ahmed has written this book with an emotional connect to the film stars and just about everything connected to them. As he comments right at the start, in the very preface, “The idea of publishing a book on Punjab’s contribution to Indian cinema has tempted me for a long time…An incorrigible film buff, my career as an academic, however, demanded that I devote first and foremost attention to the harsh and stark reality of politics, power, democracy, dictatorship, the state, government and citizens. Such concerns apparently were far removed from cinema. But not quite.”