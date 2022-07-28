Signs of the times: Of manhandling protesters and recalling Muslims' contribution in our freedom struggle

It was shocking to watch the video of the Youth Congress chief, BV Srinivas, being manhandled by policemen. He was even pulled by his hair in the most brutal manner! It relayed the very brutality a citizen can be subjected to.

Why was such brutality heaped on Srinivas? He was merely protesting. To protest is a citizen’s very basic right. After all, it is to convey his disgust, disappointment and displeasure at the ways of governance.

In fact, as I mentioned earlier too, the treatment meted out to the citizens requires immediate attention. Look at the way violence seems to be overtaking governance and there seems no halt to it. Beating, hitting, thrashing, slapping, pulling, and punching seem so very prevalent! All out in the open.

This raises serious concerns: will peaceful protesters get pushed and pulled by their hair, in the worst possible inhuman ways? What fate awaits all those at the mercy of the state machinery? Is this the way to treat members of the Opposition party? Before I write any further it is significant to focus on the fact that Srinivas BV - head of the Congress Youth Wing - is one of those citizens who did his utmost to reach out to the Covid-19 patients during the horrific second wave of the pandemic when Coronavirus had hit hard and people were gasping for breath desperately looking for oxygen cylinders . He risked his life to save lives of those affected. And see how the establishment has treated him! He was getting manhandled out there in the open, in the capital city, New Delhi.