Congress leader BV Srinivas manhandled, police assure disciplinary action against errant cops

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) Amrutha Guguloth said they are trying to identify the police staff who allegedly manhandled Srinivas. "Disciplinary action would be initiated against the staff after identifying," the DCP assured.

Earlier, the Delhi Police detained hundreds of party workers and parliamentarians, including Rahul Gandhi from two different locations -- near Parliament and outside Congress party headquarters at 24, Akbar Road.



Srinivas was detained from outside the AICC office.