Both houses of the parliament adjourned within minutes amid sloganeering by Opposition members

With minutes of commencement of proceedings of both Houses, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4:00 PM and Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2:00 PM as opposition MPs protested against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and pressed on the Adani issue.

"I want to run the House with dignity," Speaker Om Birla said while adjourning the Lok Sabha proceedings amid sloganeering.

As soon as the Lower House met for the day, Congress members wearing black scarves trooped into the Well.

Two Congress members, T N Pratapan and Hibi Eden, who were in the Well holding placards, flung order papers towards the Chair along with their scarves.



Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also seen wearing a black scarf while some party MPs wore black shirts.



National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was also seen wearing a black kurta.