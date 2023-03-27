Both houses of the parliament adjourned within minutes amid sloganeering by Opposition members
Two Congress members, T N Pratapan and Hibi Eden, who were in the Well holding placards, flung order papers towards the Chair along with their scarves
With minutes of commencement of proceedings of both Houses, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 4:00 PM and Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2:00 PM as opposition MPs protested against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification and pressed on the Adani issue.
"I want to run the House with dignity," Speaker Om Birla said while adjourning the Lok Sabha proceedings amid sloganeering.
As soon as the Lower House met for the day, Congress members wearing black scarves trooped into the Well.
Two Congress members, T N Pratapan and Hibi Eden, who were in the Well holding placards, flung order papers towards the Chair along with their scarves.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also seen wearing a black scarf while some party MPs wore black shirts.
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah was also seen wearing a black kurta.
Earlier today, the opposition MPs showed up in all black at the Parliament complex and held a meeting to discuss a strategy to take forward the Adani issue as well as Rahul Gandhi's disqualification matter in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha.
Leaders from DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), BRS, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, NCP, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, NC and Shiv Sena (UBT), among others, met at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines