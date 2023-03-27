Oppn MPs wear all black clothes to protest Rahul's disqualification



Leaders from DMK, Samajwadi Party, JD(U), BRS, CPI(M), CPI, RJD, NCP, IUML, MDMK, Kerala Congress, TMC, RSP, AAP, NC and Shiv Sena (UBT), among others, met at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber.



They discussed the way forward on the Adani issue and the aftermath of Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.



Opposition members have displayed coordination during the Budget Session of Parliament and the Congress has expressed hope that this coordination will also be extended outside Parliament.

Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case. The disqualification will prevent Gandhi (52), a four-time MP, from contesting elections for eight years unless a higher court stays the conviction.

