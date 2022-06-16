'Brahmāstra' will have Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s cameo too
Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious Brahmāstra just got bigger. This writer finally confirms what netizens have been whispering amongst themselves ever since the trailer went viral on June 15
Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious Brahmāstra just got bigger. This writer finally confirms what netizens have been whispering amongst themselves ever since the trailer went viral on June 15 .
Was that Shah Rukh Khan they spotted in the trailer?
Finally, it can be confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan indeed has a cameo in the film. While I have been requested to not reveal details of SRK’s part, I can say this much: SRK comes at a crucial point in the film. It’s a brief but very powerful cameo.
This is not the first time that Shah Rukh will be seen in a cameo part in Karan Johar production with Ranbir Kapoor. SRK also had a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where he shared screen space with Ranbir and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
And that is not all. Deepika Padukone who recently got a lot of critical acclaim for her part as a confused woman in the Karan Johar production of Gehraiyaan will be seen playing a cameo role in Brahmastra where she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ayan Mukerji’s last directorial in 2013.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines