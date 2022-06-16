'Brahmāstra' will have Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s cameo too

Was that Shah Rukh Khan they spotted in the trailer?

Finally, it can be confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan indeed has a cameo in the film. While I have been requested to not reveal details of SRK’s part, I can say this much: SRK comes at a crucial point in the film. It’s a brief but very powerful cameo.

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh will be seen in a cameo part in Karan Johar production with Ranbir Kapoor. SRK also had a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where he shared screen space with Ranbir and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.