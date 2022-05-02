Builders cheated UP, NOIDA and home buyers

The schemes were to be approved by the Board prior to their sanction. But the Board approved only 18% of the schemes while 82% schemes were not approved before their launch. Only in a few cases, the CEO placed the schemes to the Board before approval.

The CAG noticed that plots were allotted to builder companies by the CEO in violation of the set rules. Till 2008-09, the financial eligibility criteria were linked to the size of plots for group housing schemes. But during 2009-11, when the largest number of allotments took place, NOIDA delinked the financial criteria from the size of the plots. Thus, financial criteria remained fixed for plots irrespective of size varying from 50,000 sqm to 2.43 lakh sqm.

That created opportunity for the CEO to allot plots of far bigger size to builders way beyond their financial capacity. No wonder they could not complete the projects in time. Based on the allotments, the builders could lure flat buyers with attractive terms while hiding their lack of capacity to complete the projects and deliver flats in time.

NOIDA provided that the builders can bid for a maximum of two plots out of all plots offered in a scheme or all concurrent schemes taken together. In that case net worth of the applicant should have been more than the net worth required for each plot.