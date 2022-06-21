Bulldozers become part of Aligarh Police’s caravan

A flag march taken out by the Aligarh Police comprised bulldozers as part of it on Monday. According to the Times of India, the march was organised after a police post and vehicle were “torched by protestors” during the uproar against the Agnipath recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces introduced by the Centre.

TOI quoted Aligarh SSP Kalanidhi Naithani as saying that he had “no idea how bulldozers became a part of the police convoy or where they came from”. Another official, SP (rural) Palash Bansal told TOI, “We had no intention of using them.”