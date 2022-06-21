Centre goes to SC, says it should be heard before any decision on Agnipath is taken
The BJP-led Centre took to the Supreme Court on Tuesday against the pleas challenging the newly introduced Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the Indian Armed Forces. According to NDTV, the Centre’s plea urges the top court to “hear its side before taking any decision”.
As of now, three petitions have reached the top court, filed by Advocate Harsh Ajay Singh, ML Sharma and Vishal Tiwari.
Ever since the Centre announced the Agnipath scheme, protests and uproar against the scheme have engulfed the country.