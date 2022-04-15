Bulldozing the Democracy: First came provoking mobs, then bulldozers

Several videos and CCTV footage from Khargone’s Talab Chowk showed a crowd, part of the Ram Navami procession on April 10, waving saffron flags while standing before a mosque and playing loud music. It continued till 5 pm when the stone pelting began.

According to official sources, a call was given to gather at the communally sensitive Talab Chowk ground near the mosque after a heated argument broke out between the police and state vice president of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Shyam Mahajan over the partially barricading the entries of Muslim colonies and mosque to prevent any untoward incident.

The barricading had shrunk the road which was allegedly causing problem to carry out Ram Navami procession by the Raghuwanshi community. The heated argument took place around 11 am and the alleged call was given to gather at Talab chowk at 3 pm.

With posters of recently released Anupam Kher’s film The Kashmir Files with a catchphrase ‘JagoHinduoJao’, crowdsbegan pouring in at Talab Chowk under the banner of Gauraksha Samiti.

Town inspector of Kotwali police station BL Mandloi who received a severe head injury in the clash near Talab Chowk, explained, “The procession was asked to leave between 2-3 pm but it got delayed until 5 pm and clashed with evening prayers at the mosque. It was around that time that a crowd of over 1,000 people assembled in procession outside the Talab chowk mosque after which the situation grew tense and stone-pelting began soon.”

When the police resorted to a lathi charge and fired tear gas shells, the mob fanned out to the narrow lanes of Qazipura, Sanjay Nagar, Anand Nagar, Bhausar Mohalla, Khaskhaswadi and Tavdi Mohalla near Talab Chowk.

The next morning the first thing the locals saw were humongous bulldozers stationed menacingly near their houses and shops.

One cannot be sure if the locals heard state home minister Narottam Mishra’swarning issued a few hours earlier that “Jisghar se patharaaehai, us ghar ko hi patharokaadherbanadenge” (We will convert the houses from where stones were pelted into heaps of stones). Mishra has told reporters this in the April 11 morning. Soon the bulldozers came grinding down.

Over 50 properties have been demolished according to various media reports. As many as four houses and three shops near Mohan Talkies, 12 houses and 10 shops in Khaskhas Badi area, three shops in Aurangpura area and 12 shops in Talaab Chowk were demolished.

The district administration has said that the houses and shops that have been demolished were “illegal” and the operation has nothing to do with the communal violence.

Interestingly, among the properties demolished in Khaskhaswadi area is the house of Haseena Fakhru, a widow, and her 35-year-old son Amjad Khan, that was built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Sceptics have raised questions over the administration’s “illegal properties demolished” handout and asked how could a house built under a government scheme be illegal.