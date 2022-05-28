Call drops in India higher than global standards but blame it on poor returns on investment

The acceptable level of call drops by TRAI in 2015 was 2% or two out of 100 calls. The international norm is said to be 3% in 2022 while the telecom industry claims it hovers around 4% in India. But speak to consumers and few of them claim to be satisfied with telecom services.

“I often have to call the same person two or three times before we can complete the conversation. Sometimes I cannot hear the person I have called. At other times the called person cannot hear me. I have often wondered if all three calls are billed and if so how much,” says Asim Chhabra, an executive in a multinational who lives and works in Gurgaon.

When freelance writer Prachi Sibal moved to Mumbai from Bengaluru, call drops became a part of her life. “I use a Bangalore number in Bombay and earlier believed it had something to do with that. Calls often drop right at the beginning. So, you end up saying hello multiple times and calling the other person. It is irritating when they are trying to call you back too because we cannot reach each other,” she says. There are parts of the city like Andheri where I get no network or 3G and struggle to book cabs or make calls, she says.

A 2016 survey suggests that most call drops occur due to interference and other quality-related issues. While lack of spectrum and high user concentration may be to blame for some of these problems, network optimisation can result in a significant reduction in call drop problems, the survey said.

While stand-up comic Abbas Momin and maritime lawyer Pratik Sibal changed service providers by porting their numbers, many consumers have simply secured a second number with a different telecom operator in a bid to make the best of both connections.

“Sometimes even in places like supermarkets, the network would be very poor. If I wanted to call or check with my mother about getting some groceries the WhatsApp messages wouldn’t go out and the calls would not go through. If the call went through, then either she wouldn’t hear my voice or I couldn’t hear her,” explains Momin.

Again, one of the reasons the operators cite is that from September 1, 2013, India has lowered the level signals to one-tenth of the prevailing standard – from 9.2 w/m2 (watt per square meter) to 0.92 w/m2. Accordingly, the large area that one tower covered earlier has gone down. The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has always viewed this as a reason for poor signal reception.