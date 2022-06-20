Call for Bharat Bandh today against Centre's Agnipath scheme

According to ANI, a police spokesperson from Haryana’s Faridabad said, “Videography will be done in view of the possibility of activities of anti-social elements during the bandh. If the road is jammed or blocked at any place, then in coordination with the concerned supervising officer or station manager, or duty magistrate, the obstacle will be removed by talking to the people involved in the strike. No one will be allowed to take the law in hand.”

On the other hand, a Congress delegation will meet the President today.