Call for Bharat Bandh today against Centre's Agnipath scheme
After the service chiefs announced the timelines for enrollment under the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme on Sunday, several groups have given a call for Bharat Bandh today
In the wake of this, states have increased security, considering the widespread violence and vandalism that happened last week as thousands protested against the Centre’s decision. Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are on alert and have deployed security personnel, reported Hindustan Times. Section 144 has been imposed in Noida to avoid gatherings. Jharkhand has shut down schools for the day, reported ANI.
According to ANI, a police spokesperson from Haryana’s Faridabad said, “Videography will be done in view of the possibility of activities of anti-social elements during the bandh. If the road is jammed or blocked at any place, then in coordination with the concerned supervising officer or station manager, or duty magistrate, the obstacle will be removed by talking to the people involved in the strike. No one will be allowed to take the law in hand.”
On the other hand, a Congress delegation will meet the President today.
