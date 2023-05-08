Canada to deport 700 Indian students as visa documents found to be fake

The Canadian Border Security Agency (CBSA) has issued deportation notices to over 700 Indian students whose admission offer letters to educational institutions were found to be fake.

Talking to indianarrative.com on phone from Toronto, Chaman Singh Batth said that after passing +2, about 700 students applied for study visa through Education Migration Services, Jalandhar headed by one Brijesh Mishra.

These visa applications were filed in 2018 onwards till 2022. Mishra charged each student between Rs 16 to Rs 20 lakh for all expenses including admission fees to a premier institute Humber college.