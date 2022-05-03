Central Secretariat Service officials warn Union Govt of complete strike from May 20 over delayed promotions

The officials of the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) are going to go on a strike due to non-fulfilment of long pending issues and they have given the notice of non-cooperation to the secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training at North Block in Central Delhi.

These officials have been demanding an expedited decision on the promotion of officials which has been delayed by six years. The notice states that other than DoPT, under whom CSS falls, all ministries are constantly issuing promotion orders for all employees. In the meetings held in the matter with DoP&T CS-I Division Officials, all of them were rigid and were insistent that they would work the slow, customary and procedural way, which would take years for making promotions in CSS up to date.

The Officers have stated that they would follow the slow and lacklustre attitude of their Cadre Controlling Authority (CCA). The officers have also stated that they will not sit beyond 5.30 pm to finish work and if the issues are left unresolved till May 15, 2022, then the non-cooperation movement will culminate into an “indefinite pen-down strike in entire Central Secretariat from May 20, 2022”.

The notice pointed out that the CSS Officers will wear black dress on one day of the week as a sign of their hopelessness and they will report all the real staff requirement to their concerned admin and forward all the details to DoPT.