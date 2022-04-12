Charges of corruption rock Delhi govt’s GB Pant Hospital, 4 nurses sent on leave
The nurses’ union alleged that the nursing superintendent had been pressuring and forcing nurses to pay money for internal postings and transfers
After a video went viral on social media on allegations of corruption against GB Pant hospital administration staff, the medical superintendent has asked four nursing officers to go on leave. Two of the nurses who had raised the issue were also sent on the forced leave.
The medical superintendent issued an order, which stated that In view of the allegations and ongoing enquiry, the following nursing officials of GB Pant are hereby relieved of their duties and ordered to proceed on leave immediately. “Further, these officials shall make themselves available for enquiry as and when called,” said the order.
The nurses union has objected to the action taken against two nurses, saying that they were the complainants in the case. President of the hospital’s nurses’ association and secretary general of Delhi Nurses Federation, Liladhar Ramchandani questioned how the hospital had decided to relieve the complainants who raised the issue of corruption.
“Such action from the hospital administration shows that they do not want to address the issue of corruption and want to shut down everyone who questions corruption and mismanagement. This is highly unacceptable, and all four unions strongly condemn the order,” underscored Ramchandani.
The nurses’ union alleged that the nursing superintendent had been pressuring and forcing nurses to pay money for internal postings and transfers and that the two nursing officers had filed complaints with the hospital’s director.
The nurses’ association, technicians, para-medical union, and SC/ST association have decided to go on a two-hour strike from 9 am to 11 am starting on April 12, Tuesday. Ramchandani reiterated that if people who bring out the cases of corruption are punished, no one would come forward to reveal it. “We will go on an indefinite strike and shut all emergency services if action against the two nursing officers is not reversed,” asserted Liladhar.
