Charges of corruption rock Delhi govt’s GB Pant Hospital, 4 nurses sent on leave

After a video went viral on social media on allegations of corruption against GB Pant hospital administration staff, the medical superintendent has asked four nursing officers to go on leave. Two of the nurses who had raised the issue were also sent on the forced leave.

The medical superintendent issued an order, which stated that In view of the allegations and ongoing enquiry, the following nursing officials of GB Pant are hereby relieved of their duties and ordered to proceed on leave immediately. “Further, these officials shall make themselves available for enquiry as and when called,” said the order.