Delhi records 42.4C temperature in first half of April, first time in 72 years

Several Indian states are witnessing blistering heatwave conditions with the maximum temperature nearing the 45-degree mark in some states. The IMD has issued an Orange alert for Delhi as the severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue.

According to the IMD, Delhi sizzled to 42.4 degree Celsius on Saturday, which has been hottest day in five years.

Previously, the national capital had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degree Celsius on April 21, 2017. The highest maximum temperature for the month was recorded on April 29, 1941 at 45.6 degree Celsius.