Respite from heatwave likely after April 12

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that the people of northwest India will get a respite from severe heatwave conditions from April 12 onwards.



According to IMD, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of April 12, Tuesday.



"Under its influence, maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2-3 degree Celsius over many parts of northwest India and consequently, intensity & distribution of the heatwave conditions over the plains of northwest India is very likely to reduce," the weather monitoring department said.



Notably, the people of Delhi are currently reeling under heatwave conditions with maximum temperature hovering between 40-43.5 degree Celsius from the past couple of days.