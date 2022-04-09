Delhi likely to see heatwave conditions; minimum temperature 19.9 deg C

The national capital is likely to witness heatwave conditions on Saturday, and the maximum temperature may settle around 42 degrees Celsius, according to the weather department.

The minimum temperature in Delhi this morning was recorded at 19.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 48 per cent.

On Friday, a 'severe heatwave' scorched Delhi with the city recording a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal and the highest so far this year.