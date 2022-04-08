Delhi musings: Protest against a veteran protester

How does one protest against someone who himself has been a protester par excellence? That protester par excellence is now the national convenor of a party that rules the states of Delhi and Punjab in addition to his being the Chief Minister of Delhi.

So, when the BJP had to organise a protest against our man AK, they had to put up an act that matched the stature of the man who would have gotten an honourary doctorate in dharnas from any leading university. Not finding meritorious protesters in their ranks in the Delhi set up, BJP decided to import protesters from elsewhere. The protests were organised outside AK’s residence at Civil Lines under the banner of Yuva Morcha of BJP.

These were led by BJP’s Karnataka firebrand MP whom you often get to see on TV debates outshouting other panellists and giving discourses on history that at times even Wikipedia can’t authenticate. The protest was organised to demand an apology from Kejriwal apparently for his speech in the Delhi Assembly.

It is obvious that AK’s mocking BJP MLAs and party leaders in Delhi Assembly for going at great length to promote the controversial film The Kashmir Files didn’t go down too well with the party bosses. His open offer to the BJP party workers to join AAP and do something ‘constructive’ in building the nation coupled with AAP indicating that it’s Gujarat next, now that they rule Punjab, must have rattled the BJP high command enough to import the Karnataka lad to lead the protests.