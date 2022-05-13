Chintan Shivir: Congress leaders focus on new tools of democracy to strengthen and restructure the party

On the question of the Gandhis helming the party, Maken said organisational polls were a separate issue and that is being taken toward separately.

Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the convenor of the political actions group said that they would want to first set their house in order before forming alliances.

Addressing the issue of alliances, Kharge added that they will form alliances only with parties that are secular and believe in the Constitution.

While the country is celebrating the 75th year of independence, India’s constitutional values are being eroded. “Institutional integrity is being weakened.

The Central Govt wants to weaken the Constitution, so we will discuss how to counter it. Congress thinks and worries about the country. We will discuss and deliberate about these issues,” underscored Kharge.

The political committee will deliberate on the attack on Constitution; attack on minorities; rising communal polarisation; protecting integrity of institution and autonomous bodies; Centre- state relationships; alliance with regional parties; on the North-east States and Jammu and Kashmir.

Prakash Bhandari adds: AICC spokesperson Pawan Khera said the entire north east is one of the most neglected region of the country. He said the youth of the north east is suffering most because of lack of job opportunities as the economic growth of the region has not improved with the change of government there.

AICC general secretary for Rajasthan Ajay Maken said the party will lay a lot of stress on youth as it now felt that for any political party it should have a strong cadre base. He said the party is now thinking in terms of rebranding itself as a dynamic party by inducting persons below the age of 50. The party as a rule will ask its worker to work for the organisation for five years, before he would be permitted to take any position in the party at all level.

He said the party would now emphasise on building a team at the booth and at Mandal level. This would help the party to create a strong force that once worked wonders, but over the years the process of building cadre-based party suffered because of the neglect.