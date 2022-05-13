Congress workers pin hope on Udaipur emerging as a turning point

Even as Congress leaders and workers gather in Udaipur to deliberate on the challenges before the country and the party, Congress workers across the country say they are convinced that the country needs the Congress more than ever.

“It is by now clear that Congress is better at governance and its policies were, first grudgingly and then with alacrity, appropriated by BJP, policies ranging from Direct Benefit Transfer, Food security and Aadhaar to MGNREGA. Even the GST was proposed by the Congress first and opposed by BJP,” they asserted without prompting. Return of the Congress is a matter of time, sooner the better for the country, felt many.

They, however, made no attempt to hide their disappointment and frustrations either. “We seem to have abandoned the practice of district and state-level Chintan Shivirs,” say several of them. Such meetings in the past have thrown up unusual and brilliant ideas like the Employment Guarantee Scheme and farmers’ cooperatives, the suggestions made first by little known party workers, they pointed out, reiterating that revival of such meetings at frequent intervals will energise the organisation and help revive the party. This would also enable the workers on the ground interact with state and central leaders, many of whom remain inaccessible, they complained.

Poor communication by the party remains a sore point with many. “People confided that in 2019 the party’s manifesto was released very late and they did not quite understand what was being promised under NYAY—a minimum income guarantee,” said several party loyalists. With mainstream media blacking out the party’s activities and pushing a one-sided narrative, it is clear that the party cannot bank on the media, felt many.

What are the alternatives?

Congress workers freely admit that a large number of them are not tech savvy and are unable to use smart phones, text or email. The poor, the party’s largest segment of supporters, are marginalised and struggling, they point out. Communication is not a priority for them. They are also the segment which gets left out in interactions. An effective two-way communication is urgently needed, they added.