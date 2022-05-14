Chintan Shivir: Congress proposes legal guarentee for MSP, no criminal case on farmers defaulting on loan

The Chhattisgarh government has paid close to ₹1,600 crore to the bank accounts of about 21 lakh farmers under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana. The Chhattisgarh government also transferred an amount of ₹3.49 crore for cow dung purchased from cattle rearers and women self-help groups under the GodhanNyay Yojana.

The Chhattisgarh government also expanded the scope of MSP to include paddy, along with other Kharif crops. However, despite a pre-intimation by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to procure 60 lakh metric tonne of rice under the central pool for the kharif season, they haven’t done so.

“The state government paid Rs 2,500 per quintal, but the union government wanted to pay Rs 1,960, so they have not lifted all the paddy procured. The union government said that any state giving any bonus/ financial incentive in direct or indirect form, over and above MSP, will be considered as outside the state pool,” added Deo.

Congress is considering the inclusion of farm labour under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act as it is currently not included, said Patole.

Slamming the government on the ban on wheat export, Bajwa said that this is the only time that farmers earn some money. “This government is anti-farmer. On March 8, this government asked farmers to seize the opportunity to export wheat. On March 16, the government said they were not looking to curb wheat exports. On April 13, Modi said that India can feed the world if WTO allows. Then, on May 5, PM Modi stated that the government would ensure that India emerged as world’s source of quality food grain and finally on May 14, the Centre banned export of wheat. This is what the Modi government is doing,” asserted Bajwa.

Criticising the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, Bajwa said Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had claimed that no farmer suicide will take place and Arvind Kejriwal had guaranteed this too. “But, even after several farmers died by suicide in April in Punjab, the CM has not even visited a single family. Neither has Kejriwal highlighted it,” added Bajwa.