Civil society, non-state actors and the State

During the years immediately following India’s Independence, across India, in villages, towns and cities, there were individuals dedicated to constructive social work. They had set up schools for village children, public libraries, ‘mahila mandals’ or small cooperatives for milk production and farm produce, or credit societies, or rural newspapers, or workers unions.

During the last phase of the freedom struggle, such persons were normally described as ‘karyakartas’. Though the term translates into English as ‘activist’, it cannot fully describe the essence of who they were and what they did.

An activist, as we understand the term today is a person committed to her or his view on an issue and constantly trying to draw society’s attention to that view. The ‘karyakartas’ who brought India into the light of independence were not, in that sense, promoting their views. On the other hand, the term ‘freedom fighters’ used for them, though effective as a group adjective, has the risk of over-simplifying the phenomenal contribution they made to society.

That contribution was laying the foundation for a class of citizens who can mediate between the State and citizens, a class necessary in any new-born democracy. The term used for this medial class is ‘civil society’, for which an approximate translation would be ‘samajik karyakarta’. The concept is old. Aristotle had used the term ‘koinonia politike’ for such a class. It is political; however, its aspirations are not oriented towards getting into power but keeping the political authority connected with the aspirations of people.

Thus, civil society is a bridge between the state and the people, though constituted differently than people’s representatives. While the term ‘civil society’ is in use all over the world, the character of this class of citizens and expectations from it vary from country to country in accordance with the specific history of the making of this class.

In our case, the Indian civil society has come up as a product of the Freedom Movement and is, therefore, impacted by the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi, socialism and the spirit of the Constitution.