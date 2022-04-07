In BJP ruled MP, Sidhi police forces journalists to strip in police station for doing stories against BJP MLA

As per the reports emerging from Madhya Pradesh, these journalists were detained by the police after a complaint was registered by the BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla.

Shukla alleged that they were running fake news against him.

One of the journalists, Kanishka Tiwari runs a YouTube channel in local language Bagheli and has more than one lakh followers.

Talking to Punjab Kesri, Kanishka Tiwari said that he was raising the voice of the poor, but he was suppressed. Kanishka said what happened to him is neither good for the country nor for the system.

“My only fault is that I did some ground reports which big news channels do not dare to do…my stories upset the police and the BJP MLA,” said Tiwari in a feeble voice.

“Thana Bana Maykhana (police station became pub) particularly upset the police,” said Tiwari.