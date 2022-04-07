In BJP ruled MP, Sidhi police forces journalists to strip in police station for doing stories against BJP MLA
In an incident which shook the journalism fraternity all over the country, 8 video journalists were humiliated and forced by the police to strip inside a police station in BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh.
In a photograph that went viral on social media on Thursday, all eight journalists can be seen standing inside a police station in semi naked condition.
As per the reports emerging from Madhya Pradesh, these journalists were detained by the police after a complaint was registered by the BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla.
Shukla alleged that they were running fake news against him.
One of the journalists, Kanishka Tiwari runs a YouTube channel in local language Bagheli and has more than one lakh followers.
Talking to Punjab Kesri, Kanishka Tiwari said that he was raising the voice of the poor, but he was suppressed. Kanishka said what happened to him is neither good for the country nor for the system.
“My only fault is that I did some ground reports which big news channels do not dare to do…my stories upset the police and the BJP MLA,” said Tiwari in a feeble voice.
“Thana Bana Maykhana (police station became pub) particularly upset the police,” said Tiwari.
Local media said that Sidhi police registered an FIR against Kanishk and his associates and humiliated them after calling them at the police station.
Police claimed that journalists ran the news against the BJP government and MLAs with fake IDs.
Several people have expressed their anguish on social media over the humiliation of these journalists by the police. Youth Congress head, Srinivas took a jibe at the BJP government and said, “State of journalism in India” while sharing a picture of all journalists sitting on the floor.
Hindustan Times correspondent Ritesh Mishra asked, “Should a YouTuber not be considered a journalist?”
CPJ Committee to Protect Journalists / Asia Desk has taken the cognizance of the incident and spoken with Tiwari, sources with the CPJ said. We will soon issue a statement, said the CPJ person in India.
A few days ago as Baliya based Amar Ujala journalist was arrested by the police for exposing 'nakal mafiya' in Uttar Pradesh.
A press conference was organised in the Delhi Press Club on Wednesday following the incident.
It is worth noting here that senior journalist and columnist Akaar Patel and Rana Ayyub were stopped from flying outside the country by authorities recently.
The National Herald has reported how journalists and social activists are being assaulted by the ruling party across the country.
