Travel ban on Aakar Patel now: Journalists, activists in India under assault

A week after journalist Rana Ayyub was stopped from flying to London, former head of Amnesty International India and journalist Aakar Patel was halted from leaving the country at the Bengaluru airport with the authorities citing a lookout circular issued against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

This was even after Patel had obtained his passport after a Surat court allowed him to travel to the US to deliver speeches at Michigan, Berkeley and New York University. Patel said he had no information of the lookout notice by CBI.

“The airport authorities said the lookout notice was not for the case in Surat. This was for the Amnesty case filed in 2019. I was not informed of this circular, so I had no opportunity to move the court,” explained Patel. Even when the officials in Surat gave Patel his passport last week, they did not inform him about the CBI lookout circular.

The CBI had filed a case in Chennai against Amnesty International India in 2019 after the Union home ministry alleged that it had violated the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and the Indian Penal Code. The Enforcement Directorate began another investigation into the same incident.

The union government has made a practice of going after writers, journalists and activists. In 2015, Priya Pillai, who was with Greenpeace-India, was stopped at New Delhi airport in January 2015 and stopped from boarding a flight to London. Priya was set to speak on people-powered movements with the local communities in Mahan, Madhya Pradesh. She was informed that though she had no case against her, the government was opposed to her leaving the country. Eventually, the look-out notice was quashed by a Delhi High Court order.

On April 3, 2022, five journalists, four of whom were Muslims, were attacked in the national capital allegedly by a Hindutva mob for covering a Hindu Mahapanchayat event at Burari, which is in North Delhi. Newslaundry reporters Shivangi Saxena and Rounak Bhat, Article 14 reporter Arbab Ali, The Hindustan Gazette correspondent Meer Faisal, Mohd Meharban and Meghnad Bose of The Quint were manhandled by the mob. All the journalists accused the police of not helping them.