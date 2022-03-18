‘Clamping’ diktat ties up Mumbaikars in knots

A new experiment announced by freshly appointed Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey explores the possibility of scrapping the practice of towing away illegally parked vehicles. As novel as it may sound, activists are not exactly thrilled about it.

Pandey took charge of his new posting on February 28 this year, and two days later posted a tweet from his official Twitter handle saying that towing of errant vehicles would be suspended for a week on an experimental basis. The idea was to explore the feasibility of implementing the move on a long-term basis as well as to invite feedback from citizens on the same.

During this one-week period, the Mumbai Traffic Police will be putting clamps on vehicles found to be violating parking related rules. Advocate Godfrey Pimenta, who heads the Watchdog Foundation, said that the very first and basic problem with the move is that the Police Commissioner does not have the power to make such a change.

“The towing of vehicles is an action prescribed under the Motor Vehicles Act, which is a central government Act. The traffic police has to take action as per the provisions of the Act, and while the state government might take a decision on some of its implementations, an officer cannot randomly start or stop a practice prescribed by it,” Pimenta said. He added that parking is an issue that is fast becoming a nightmare in Mumbai and needs to be addressed on a war footing.

“Offline classes were started in schools recently and immediately, the streets were lined with illegally parked cars when parents were dropping or picking up their children to and from school, and this is just one example. There is need to be proper solutions rather than half-hearted measures for this,” said Pimenta.