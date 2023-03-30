"Come stay with us...we will arrange sofa as per your choice," Mohali resident pens emotional letter for Rahul

Vikas Singh, a resident of Mohali, Punjab penned an emotional letter for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that the former MP is welcome to stay with him and his family of six.

After being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on March 23, Gandhi was served a letter on March 27, asking to vacate his official residence in Tughlak lane in Delhi's Lutyen's zone within 30 days.

The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House served the notice on the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.