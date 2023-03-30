"Come stay with us...we will arrange sofa as per your choice," Mohali resident pens emotional letter for Rahul
After being disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP, Rahul Gandhi was asked to vacate his official residence in Delhi's Tughlak lane on March 27
Vikas Singh, a resident of Mohali, Punjab penned an emotional letter for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that the former MP is welcome to stay with him and his family of six.
After being disqualified as Lok Sabha MP on March 23, Gandhi was served a letter on March 27, asking to vacate his official residence in Tughlak lane in Delhi's Lutyen's zone within 30 days.
The Housing Committee of the Lok Sabha took the decision following which the secretariat of the House served the notice on the former Congress president, a Z-plus protectee who has been living in the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow since 2005.
Since his eviction, the 'Mera Ghar Aapka Ghar' trend flooded Twitter, where several supporters of Gandhi shared letters and posts welcoming him to live in their respective homes.
As part of the trend, Singh writes: "The smallest unit in India, unlike the West, is a family and not an individual. We at home stay pained for seeing you attacked for being born in a particular family. Dishonouring the family members already died is not in Indian culture...Your patience, dignity, and conviction for a better India inspires us and that's the reason we're ready to happily host you. Please come stay with us Rahul Gandhi, you're family."
Earlier Senior Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai, State Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh, State Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh and several other party leaders also welcomed Gandhi.
Gandhi responded to the Housing Committee letter by stating that he will abide by the details in the letter. "As an elected Member of the Lok Sabha over the last 4 terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here," reads his letter.
