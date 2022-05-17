‘Congress has always fought steadfastly against all those challenging India's pluralistic principles’

The “Farmers and Khet Mazdoor Group”, taking cognizance of the current agrarian crisis created by the BJP government in the country, stressed the need for the government to revisit many of its anti-farmer policies. The food providers of the country are trapped in a swamp of debt of more than ₹16.80 lakh crore till March 31, 2021. The Union Government has displayed complete apathy towards the debt relief of the farmers over the past eight years. The need of the hour is to set up a "National Farmer Debt Relief Commission" and determine the path from loan waiver to debt relief. The Congress demands that the arrest of the farmers and the auction of their land in the eventuality of non-payment of loan must be stopped forthwith. In addition, farmers must be assured free power. Another big problem of the farmers is not getting the right price for the crop. After the biggest farmers' movement of independent India, the BJP government promised to form a committee to consider the legal guarantee of MSP, but there was no outcome. The Union government should provide legal guarantee for MSP and ensure the right price of the produce at the earliest. The farmers’ organizations have raised a just and equitable demand for determination of MSP by the formula of C2+50% i.e. the cost of capital, the rent of land must be added and enhanced by 50% for determination of MSP.

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has become a private insurance company profit scheme in reality. Private insurance companies made ₹34,304 crore profit in the last six years, but the farmer did not benefit from the scheme. It is high time the entire agricultural sector is insured and insurance companies of public sector companies should operate the insurance scheme on the principle of 'no profit, no loss'. For farmers' welfare, it is necessary that a separate "Agriculture Budget" should be presented in the Parliament in accordance with the Indian National Congress' 2019 manifesto, through which an account of all the projects of farmers' welfare should be given. “National Farmers Welfare Fund” should be created to provide relief to the farmer in view of the effects of weather, natural calamities, fluctuations in market prices, etc. The tractor and other agricultural equipment of the farmer must be exempted from GST.

The NYuntam Aay Yojana(NYAY) scheme, proposed in the 2019 manifesto of the Indian National Congress, must be implemented by transferring ₹6,000 per family directly into their account every month. This is the only way to include small and marginal farmers and the landless poor in the mainstream. The number of Krishi Upaj Mandis must be increased from the existing 7,600 to 42,000 in order to ensure that there is one Krishi Upaj Mandi for every 10 km. MGNREGA is a critical solution for rural employment and poverty alleviation. Unfortunately, the Union BJP government has cut the budget of MNREGA despite the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic. While it is mandatory to provide 100 days of work to every person who demands work under MGNREGA and it must be strictly implemented, the annual average income should be made ₹ 18,000 by bringing MGNREGA wages equal to the minimum wage.

The “Social Justice and Empowerment Group" took a detailed look at the deliberate injustice and wilful discrimination against the oppressed, deprived, backward classes, poor sections and the minorities of the country. The Indian National Congress resolved to raise their voice and demands across the country. In modern India, the voice of the labour and labour unions must be heard and they should be empowered.

The Indian National Congress demands that the SC-ST sub-plan must be reintroduced with legal recognition in the budgets of the Union and state governments. For the empowerment of women, the Constitutional amendment of 33 percent women's reservation in Parliament, Legislative Assemblies and Legislative Councils should be passed as soon as possible and women of every category should get the benefit of proportional reservation.

The Indian National Congress resolved to run a 'Leadership Mission' for the creation of new leadership from among the deprived sections in the SC-ST reserved parliamentary and assembly constituencies. Due to the hostile atmosphere created by BJP, it is also necessary that a special 'Sadbhavna Mission' be organized in the localities of minorities, SC, ST, OBC to foster harmony. "Social Justice Advisory Council" should be created in the All India Congress Committee to strongly raise the issues of SC, ST, OBC and minority communities, to focus on their problems and give adequate representation to their leadership. This Advisory Council can give suggestions to the Congress President on issues pertaining to the SC, ST, OBC, minority communities and women. Indian National Congress resolves to create a “health mission” for the Scheduled Tribes and also help secure lease (patta) of forest land to the Scheduled Tribes. A meeting of Congress Working Committee, Pradesh Congress Committees and District Congress Committees should be held every six months to focus on matters related to SC, ST, OBC, minority and women.