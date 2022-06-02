Congress leaders at Shirdi protest ED notices to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi
Maharashtra Congress leaders assembled at Shirdi for a two-day camp decried ED's notices to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and resolved to fight against a dictatorial and vindictive government
Congress leaders from Maharashtra, gathered at Shirdi for a two-day state level camp, described the ED notices sent to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, as baseless and a political vendetta. The meeting decried the dictatorial governance in the country and protested attempts to intimidate the party. The Congress is not afraid of such actions, said HK Patil.
He was speaking to reporters at a Nav Sankalp workshop organised by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee at Shirdi. State President Nana Patole, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde, Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, Women and Child Welfare Minister Yashomati Thakur, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, Fisheries Minister Aslam Sheikh, State Working President Naseem Khan, MLA. Amar Rajurkar, MLA Sangram Thopte, Aa. Amit Jhanak, Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe, Women's Congress President Sandhyatai Savvalakhe, Dr Raju Waghmare were also present.
Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Nana Patole said that the Modi government, which seeks to create dictatorship by creating religious rifts in the country, has consistently criticised the Nehru-Gandhi family. BJP has consistently created hatred between castes and religions. This government has dug up a case which is already buried due to lack of any substance of evidence, he declared.
Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan said at the meeting that Congress has always maintained inter-religious harmony. But at present, the BJP government is creating a religious divide. The present Government is striking at the roots of what Gandhi, Nehru and Dr Ambedkar dreamt about the country. The answer will be given through Bharat Jodo Abhiyan. "The people of India are with the Congress and we have all options open to join hands with like-minded parties in the near future," he said.
Former Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde said Congress ensured justice and fair play to all castes and religions. He said that at the meeting several suggestions were received on how to energise the party.
A two-day Nav Sankalp workshop was held at Shirdi on behalf of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee as a follow up of the AICC Chintan Shivir at Udaipur.
Speaking to the media nana Patole said that Congress leaders holding more than one post would soon relinguish the additional positions in view of the resolve at Udaipur to ensure one-man-one-post. Congress Legislative Party Leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, State General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe, State Head of Social Media Vishal Muttemwar were also present on the occasion.
Nana Patole also informed plans to hold a district-wise meditation camp and a 75 km long padayatra in August from each district. As in Udaipur, participants at Shirdi were also divided into six groups for deliberations.
