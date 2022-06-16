Congress party protests across country against ED's "politically-motivated" probe, Delhi police "brutality"
Congress leaders and workers across the country are protesting over the ED's probe against Rahul Gandhi and Delhi police's high-handed action on peacefully demonstrating party leaders
Congress leaders and workers across the country are protesting over the Enforcement Directorate's probe against Rahul Gandhi for which he has been summoned to the ED office in Delhi for the fourth day for questioning on Friday. The party workers and leaders also protested the "brutal" action by Delhi police officials who manhandled many party activists and allegedly entered the Congress headquarters in Delhi forcefully.
A delegation of Congress MPs held a meeting in the Congress party's Parliamentary office on Thursday, and a group led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also met the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, appealed to the Vice President to protect the Congress party workers, who had been illegally detained and manhandled by the Delhi police.
In Bihar, Congress leaders, including Madan Mohan Jha and Ajit Sharma, protested against the probe outside the Raj Bhavan. Similarly, DK Shivakumar led the protest in Karnataka.
In Assam, the Congress workers said that Delhi Police forcefully entering the AICC headquarters was wrong. Bhupen Kumar Borah said this is the darkest period in independent India's history.
Congress leader Sachin Pilot also agreed with this, as he stated that central agencies were being misused for political vendetta by the BJP-led ruling govt for the past eight years.
Even in Chandigarh, as the Congress delegation was marching towards the Governor house, they were stopped, but they moved ahead despite the barricading.
On the other hand, even before the protests could start in Uttar Pradesh, several senior Congress leaders were put under house arrest by the Yogi govt.
In Goa, 25 Congress leaders, including GPCC President Amit Patkar, were detained on Thursday while walking towards the Raj Bhavan in Panaji to meet the Governor, reported IANS.
In Kerala, police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse Congress workers protesting in Thiruvananthapuram.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines