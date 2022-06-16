Congress party protests across country against ED's "politically-motivated" probe, Delhi police "brutality"

Congress leaders and workers across the country are protesting over the Enforcement Directorate's probe against Rahul Gandhi for which he has been summoned to the ED office in Delhi for the fourth day for questioning on Friday. The party workers and leaders also protested the "brutal" action by Delhi police officials who manhandled many party activists and allegedly entered the Congress headquarters in Delhi forcefully.

A delegation of Congress MPs held a meeting in the Congress party's Parliamentary office on Thursday, and a group led by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also met the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, appealed to the Vice President to protect the Congress party workers, who had been illegally detained and manhandled by the Delhi police.

In Bihar, Congress leaders, including Madan Mohan Jha and Ajit Sharma, protested against the probe outside the Raj Bhavan. Similarly, DK Shivakumar led the protest in Karnataka.