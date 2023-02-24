Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members; no polls

The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has been unanimously asked to nominate members to the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body in the party, after Steering Committee meeting, which lasted for close to three hours on Friday at the 85th Plenary Session underway at Raipur in Chhattisgarh. No elections will be held.

“The Steering Committee unanimously decided to empower the Congress president to nominate the CWC members keeping in mind the political situation in the country and the several far-reaching amendments which have been proposed to the Congress Constitution. The Committee felt this was the time to empower the Congress President,” said Jairam Ramesh, the party’s communication chief.

Close to 45 committee members discussed multiple issues, including amendments to the Congress Constitution. “There will be 16 amendments and 32 rules have been proposed. These include 50% reservation to SCs, STs, OBCs, women and minorities,” explained Ramesh.