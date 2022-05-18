Congress to integrate social media, research and data analysis units under communication department: Maken

Maken pointed out that though the party had discussed the setting up of a National Training Institute at the Chintan Shivir held in Shimla in 2003, it was not taken forward. “This time, however, we have decided to begin in Kerala. Leaders will be sent there for training,” added Maken.

Congress had also announced at the Chintan Shivir in Udaipur that the party would create mandal committees below booth committees in states. It was only Kerala which had mandal committees and which is now creating an even smaller unit, called the Congress unit committee, which would comprise 25-30 homes.

“We have decided that we will appoint one person for every Lok Sabha seat and one person for every Vidhan Sabha seat who is specially designated to ensure the identification of Congressmen in their region. We feel we have enough Congressmen in every booth and they just need to be identified. Even in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar or even in Delhi, if we are able to identify the Congressmen, we will be able to rebuild the organisation. It is not difficult,” added Maken.

At the Udaipur Chintan Shivir, it was announced that 50% individuals in every committee would be those who are younger than 50 years and that no person will hold a post of more than five years.

Maken said in order to make the organisation young, they had two choices – one was to fix a retirement age limit, which the BJP somehow implements. “The other way was to have 50% reservation for those below 50 years of age in all our committees. We felt that the second option was much better; if we fixed a retirement age then everyone would be between the age group of 50-75,” he said.

“We felt this was the best way to make use of our senior people to train our younger people. It would be from the CWC level onwards. All these changes will start from our organisational elections beginning in June,” added Maken.