Congress upbeat after Rajasthan HC junks BSP’s plea to withhold RS elections’ result

Just a day before the crucial Rajya Sabha elections for electing four new members to the Upper House from the state, the ruling Congress party received a shot in the arm with the Rajasthan High Court rejecting a plea by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) seeking an interim stay on the declaration of its results.

The BSP had petitioned the court to give such a ruling keeping in view its writ petition seeking disqualification of six Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha members who were originally elected on its symbol but who later merged with the Congress.

A ruling by Speaker C P Joshi approved the merger of the BSP MLAs into the Congress, leading the BSP and one of its MLAs and former minister Madan Dilawar to challenge it.

The Rajasthan High Court, however, went on to uphold the Speaker’s decision, prompting the petitioners to move an appeal in the Supreme court where the matter is pending.