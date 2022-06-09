Rajya Sabha elections to be videographed: CEC
Ahead of the June 10 Rajya Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Thursday that the whole process will be videographed, adding that those lodged in jail can vote if they get parole.
Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said, "There are elections in four states on Friday and the whole process will be videographed for which we have appointed observers."
When asked about legislators lodged in jails, he said, "Those in jail will have to apply for parole and if they get parole, they can vote. Those in preventive detention can also vote."
The elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan have turned interesting after the BJP backed Independent nominees in these states.
Karnataka Opposition leader Siddaramaiah has written to the JD-S MLAs, seeking their votes for the Congress candidate.
"Befitting answer has to be given to the ruling BJP. Hence, JD-S legislators must support the second candidate of the Congress, Mansoor Ali Khan," he said.
