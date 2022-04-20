Contempt of Court: Bulldozers still at work despite SC’s status quo order

While the Supreme Court has ordered a status quo on the demolition of the “illegal properties of the riot accused” in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, bulldozers are still “razing down structures”, reported NDTV.

NDTV quoted civic officials present on the ground as saying that they haven’t received any official order yet, and would stop only after receiving official intimation.

Early on Wednesday morning, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation sent nine bulldozers to bring down structures in the area as part of an anti-encroachment drive, while also requesting the deployment of 400 police personnel to maintain law and order in the area.