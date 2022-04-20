Bulldozers to raze encroachments in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

After Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, bulldozers can now be deployed in Delhi also to raze illegal constructions owned by riot accused in violence-hit Jahangirpuri.



The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) can carry out a large scale anti-encroachment drive in the area on Wednesday.



According to an information, the corporation has sought help from the police to maintain law and order on April 20 and April 21 to take action on illegal construction. The corporation has written a letter to the police asking for a contingent of 400 policemen, so that the situation can be brought under control in case of any ruckus.